Stephen Colbert skewers Trump-Schwarzenegger Apprentice ratings tiff

Only in his second week as president, Donald Trump continues to supply gold material to late-night hosts.

The night after Stephen Colbert mocked the new president’s Black History Month comments, The Late Show host is weighing in on Trump’s latest dig at his Apprentice successor Arnold Schwarzenegger (he shot back later in the day suggesting they switch jobs). At Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, Trump says that in his recent travels, there are five words that he hears most often.

“Please don’t grab my p—y,” deadpanned Colbert, interrupting the video to hold up five fingers to a round of applause. “Is that five?”

“I am praying for you” are the actual five words the president says he hears on his travels, and he asked the audience to do the same: “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.”

“I hear tomorrow he’s going to roast Rosie O’Donnell at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” cracked Colbert.

