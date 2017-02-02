Leslie Jones mistakes Kristen Stewart for an elf in SNL promo

Leslie Jones has been known to battle ghosts and trolls, but she’s totally cool with elves — especially ones who bake.

In a new promo for Saturday Night Live, Jones appears very excited to welcome this week’s host, Kristen Stewart, and musical guest, Alessia Cara, though she might be mixing them up with a pair of petite confectioners.

“I love those little cookies y’all make,” Jones tells the two. “Delicious!”

“For the last time, we’re not Keebler elves,” Stewart replies.

“Oh,” Jones says, “so y’all for work Santa then?”

Stewart is making her SNL hosting debut this weekend, and Cara (“How Far I’ll Go,” “Scars to Your Beautiful”) is also taking the Studio 8H stage for the first time.