Leave it to Logo to dress the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the nines for season 9.
The network revealed Thursday a fierce photo of the queens who will vie for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar when the reality competition returns later this year with a “shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” according to a press release.
Season 9 boasts competitors from around the world, including London native Charlie Hides, who makes the journey stateside as part of the lineup, while Trinity Taylor — who won the title of Miss Pulse in 2011 at the Orlando, Florida nightclub — joins the show after defeating Drag Race alumnus Alyssa Edwards at the 2014 National Entertainer of the Year pageant in Louisville, Kentucky. Four of the 13 total competitors hail from New York City, with the rest of the ladies representing cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Since its inception, RuPaul’s Drag Race has evolved into a global phenomenon, spawning spinoffs (RuPaul’s Drag U) and contemporary drag icons (Bianca Del Rio, Sharon Needles) across its eight-year run, and, for his hosting duties, even won RuPaul his first Emmy last year.
The upcoming edition of Drag Race premieres this spring on Logo, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Until then, check out the full RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 cast below.
Aja
Brooklyn, New York
Alexis Michelle
New York, New York
Charlie Hides
London, U.K.
Eureka O’Hara
Johnson City, TN
Farrah Moan
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jaymes Mansfield
Madison, Wisconsin
Feeling my late night Cinemax fantasy. Photo by @erniereyy #jaymesmansfield #erniereyyphotography #drag #dragqueensofinstagram #dragqueen #youtubequeen #prettyinpink #pinkhair #pinkladies #showgirls #nails #bornnaked #jeffreestarcosmetics #celebrityskin #lipammunition #lookimnaked #instagay #instadrag #draggram
Kimora Blac
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nina Bo’nina Brown
Atlanta, Georgia
African American Ursula #queen #art #dragqueen #gay #hair #comicon #cosplay #cosmetics #bodypaint #nofilter #mua #makeup #mehronmakeup #makeupjunkie #makeupforever #makeupbynids #RPDR7 #aliens #rpdr8 #rupaulsdragraceallstars2 #maccosmetics #RupaulsDragRace #rupaulsdragraceseason8 #blackqueen #model #hair #ursula #littlemermaid #disney
Peppermint
New York, New York
Sasha Velour
Brooklyn, New York
Shea Coulee
Chicago, IL
Trinity Taylor
Orlando, FL
Valentina
Los Angeles, CA