Leave it to Logo to dress the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the nines for season 9.

The network revealed Thursday a fierce photo of the queens who will vie for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar when the reality competition returns later this year with a “shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” according to a press release.

Season 9 boasts competitors from around the world, including London native Charlie Hides, who makes the journey stateside as part of the lineup, while Trinity Taylor — who won the title of Miss Pulse in 2011 at the Orlando, Florida nightclub — joins the show after defeating Drag Race alumnus Alyssa Edwards at the 2014 National Entertainer of the Year pageant in Louisville, Kentucky. Four of the 13 total competitors hail from New York City, with the rest of the ladies representing cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Since its inception, RuPaul’s Drag Race has evolved into a global phenomenon, spawning spinoffs (RuPaul’s Drag U) and contemporary drag icons (Bianca Del Rio, Sharon Needles) across its eight-year run, and, for his hosting duties, even won RuPaul his first Emmy last year.

The upcoming edition of Drag Race premieres this spring on Logo, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Until then, check out the full RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 cast below.

Aja

Brooklyn, New York

What's t!? Executive mamaaaa 💕 HAIR by @queenlmnop A photo posted by AJA (@ajathekween) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Alexis Michelle

New York, New York

Just another Tuesday. Photo by @thatjma for @schwa_dv 📕 clothes by @enzsnyc hair by @marcoswigs A photo posted by Alexis Michelle (@alexislives) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:50am PST

Charlie Hides

London, U.K.

This is the look I serve Jehovah's Witnesses who ring my doorbell at 7:30 AM on a day off. #instadrag #dragqueen #ombrehair #vamp #drag #charliehides #vinyldress A photo posted by Charlie Hides (@charliehidestv) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Eureka O’Hara

Johnson City, TN

The moments when your photographer captures your goal. 📷By: @theroxytaylor #phatfashionicon #elephantqueen #beyourselftofreeyourself A photo posted by Eureka! The Elephant Queen! (@eurekaohara) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Farrah Moan

Las Vegas, Nevada

'Tis the season🎄 🎁Photo by @vicovelezphotography 🎁Fabulous latex by @janedoelatex 🎁Hair is "holly" from @wigsandgrace A photo posted by 🚬Farrah Moan 🍸 (@farrahrized) on Dec 4, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

Jaymes Mansfield

Madison, Wisconsin

Kimora Blac

Las Vegas, Nevada

Give the boys something to dream about 💎💵🍸 #slumberparty shot by @kylequimiro A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Nina Bo’nina Brown

Atlanta, Georgia

Peppermint

New York, New York

Just because A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Sasha Velour

Brooklyn, New York

Halloween look 3! For #theonlybloodbath it's pussy riot skeleton birthstone queen! 💀🔪👠💋 A photo posted by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

Shea Coulee

Chicago, IL

So much fun tonight at Hardware ✨💖✨ A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

Trinity Taylor

Orlando, FL

Valentina

Los Angeles, CA