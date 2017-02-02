Please Like Me‘s fourth season was its last, creator and star Josh Thomas announced in a note posted to Twitter Thursday.

“We decided this because we are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it is complete,” he wrote.

The Australia-set Please Like Me begins with Thomas’ character (also named Josh) and his girlfriend (Reign’s Caitlin Stasey) breaking up before he comes out as gay. From there, the half-hour comedy follows his dating adventures and his relationships with his friends and family, including his mother, who struggles with depression and attempts suicide at the series’ beginning.

“This show is so intensely personal, it recreates the most intimate moments of my life and lays them out for anyone to watch,” Thomas said on Twitter. “Seeing how people have connected with this show has been tremendously confidence building for me and I’m really grateful for that. Thank you.”

All four seasons of Please Like Me are currently streaming on Hulu. Read Thomas’ full note below.