Once Upon a Time doing a musical episode

Supergirl and The Flash aren’t the only ones getting musical this year: Once Upon a Time is officially doing a musical episode in season 6, executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis announced at ATVFest on Thursday.

Details on when the episode will air — likely spring — and what brings about the musical hour have not yet been released, but many of the cast have musical background, including Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, and Ginnifer Goodwin — as Morrison previously pointed out.

Back in May 2016, EW asked the OUAT bosses whether they’d ever consider doing a musical episode during one of our Hot Seat interviews. Naturally, they were coy, with “can’t say” answers, but Kitsis followed up with: “That will be based on time and someone knowing how to do a musical, and I can tell you the two of us do not.”

Once Upon a Time returns Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.