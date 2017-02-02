The cast of Grimm is growing!

Television’s favorite Wesen couple got the shock of their lives last week when spooky kid psychic Diana announced that pregnant Rosalee had more than one baby growing inside her. However, Diana wasn’t specific about the number, but in this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, Rosalee and proud papa Monroe learn exactly how many more cribs they’ll need to buy for their suddenly expanded Blutbad/Fuchsbau nursery.

Hint: More cribs than Beyoncé needs to buy…

Check out the full clip below to see how the happy couple absorbs the news, and be sure to watch the full episode Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.