Marvel's Runaways finds cast for Hulu series

Marvel has found its next powerful group of allies.

The cast for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Marvel’s Runaways comic was announced Thursday on Marvel.com. Starring as the six lead characters are Gregg Sulkin (Faking It), Lyrica Okano (The Affair), Virginia Gardner (Goat), Rhenzy Feliz (Casual), Ariela Barer (New Girl), and Allegra Acosta (100 Things to do Before High School).

The comic, which debuted in 2003, follows six teenagers, who under normal circumstances would be the farthest from friends, but they are drawn together upon discovering their parents are part of an evil organization.

“The fun and chemistry that this group of talented actors create is wonderful and we’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to life,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television, who is developing the project alongside The O.C.‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Sulkin will portray Chase Stein, heartthrob and star athlete at his local high school. Often assumed to be just a jock, Chase has a knack for engineering, following in the footsteps of his father.

Okano stars as Nico Minoru, an aspiring “wiccan,” who is described as tough, intelligent, and independent. Giving a standoff perception, aided by her goth appearance, she secretly yearns for someone to talk to.

Gardner is Karolina Dean, who is more than just her modelesque looks. Saddled with high expectations and many responsibilities from her parents, she’s eager to spread her wings.

The self-proclaimed nerd of the crew is Alex Wilder, played by Feliz. Spending most of his time playing video games, he has long hoped to reunite with his childhood friends.

Barer takes on the role of Gert Yorkes, a purple-haired, contemporary riot grrrl. She’s known to hide her true feelings by going all in on taking social justice stands.

The innocent youngster of the group is Molly Hernandez (known as Molly Hayes in the comic books), portrayed by Acosta. Always one to be full of enthusiasm, she craves to find her place.