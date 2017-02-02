Grey's Anatomy: Alex's fate revealed

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!

Alex Karev’s fate was finally revealed during Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

After Alex (Justin Chambers) planned to take a plea deal that would see him go to jail for two years, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally located him — but Alex wasn’t in jail!

Though the doctors of Grey Sloan had uncovered that Alex’s trial was indefinitely postponed, meaning he likely took the plea and was currently in prison, it turns out he’s just been sleeping in Meredith’s bed all day. How? Well, it wasn’t confirmed just yet, but DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) likely dropped the charges. (For what it’s worth, the promo for next Thursday’s episode insinuates Alex could be on the lam. Ha!)

So what does this mean for the future of Alex and Jo? Well, for her part, Camilla Luddington still has hope the estranged couple can get back to where they were. “I personally am rooting for them as a couple,” Luddington tells EW. “And I know they’re hard to root for sometimes because they’re frustrating to watch — they don’t talk, they don’t have good conversations and they’re not open with each other, but I root for them.”

Pointing to the winter finale — in which Jo finally admitted she was previously married to an abusive man, went on the run and changed her name — Luddington says Alex’s reaction offered “a glimmer of hope” for the couple. “It was a light bulb to her of maybe,” Luddington says. “But where his fate ends up this season could also determine what happens with that, too.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.