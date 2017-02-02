Lena Dunham: 'It doesn't reclaim our power' to slam Trump's appearance

Lena Dunham isn’t afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to President Donald Trump. But when doing so, she tries hard not to throw around insults about the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s appearance.

“All he does is talk about women like they’re objects,” said Dunham at Wednesday evening’s “TimesTalks: A Final Farewell to the Cast of Girls” event in New York. “It doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power insult his physicality.”

From her perspective, name-calling is rather counterproductive because, Dunham feels, there are far better options at Trump’s critics’ disposal.

“We have enough cogent, thoughtful, philosophical [arguments] to fill a bible, so why not use those instead of like, ‘That orange piece of s—t,'” she said, adding that she basically just tries “to talk to people the way that I would want to be talked to and to hear them.”

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Dunham has shared her feelings about Trump. During the presidential election, she and America Ferrara slammed Trump at the Democratic National Convention. And after he was elected president, Dunham wrote personal essay for Lenny Letter, writing among other things that she found many aspects of Trump “horrifying.”

During the evening’s conversation, Dunham made a point to reach across the philosophical aisle to women who voted for Trump and to let them know that she, along with Girls costars Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet, who also participated in the conversation, had their backs.

“The thing that I want to say is that even women who don’t like this show, even women who voted for Trump, even women who don’t identify with needing the services of Planned Parenthood, we are still fighting for you as a group,” said Dunham towards the end of discussion

Moderated by New York Times Magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham, the conversation tackle many other topics apart from the newly elected president, including how the cast felt about nudity on the show and dealing with the level of scrutiny and criticism in the show’s early years. Watch the entire discussion below:

The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.