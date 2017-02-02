Carol Burnett may return to TV in Amy Poehler ABC comedy pilot

ABC has given a pilot order to Household Name, a multi-camera comedy from Amy Poehler starring iconic actress Carol Burnett, EW has learned.

Household Name follows a family who has an opportunity to buy the house of their dreams, but under extremely abnormal circumstances: they must live with the previous owner, an eccentric, larger than life actress (Burnett).

Michael Saltzman (Mad Men, Murphy Brown) will write and executive produce the comedy with Poehler, Brooke Posch, Dave Becky, and Michael Pelmont.

This would mark Burnett’s first starring role in a sitcom. Known for her brilliant physical comedy, distinctive voice, and impeccable timing, she became a major TV star in 1967 with her Emmy-winning variety series, The Carol Burnett Show. The series ran for 11 years.