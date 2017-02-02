ABC orders The Goldbergs spin-off to pilot

ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled Goldbergs spin-off from creator Adam F. Goldberg, EW has learned.

Set in the ’90s, the spin-off would follow two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.

Goldberg and Marc Firek will write and executive produce the single-camera comedy with Doug Robinson and Seth Gordon.

The Goldbergs, which is set in the ’80s, is loosely based on Goldberg’s childhood and family, which on the show are played by Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, and Hayley Orrantia, with the Adam character played by Sean Giambrone.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.