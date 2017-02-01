Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch Wednesday: Enter The Expanse

@RayRahman

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT
The Expanse
Syfy, 10 p.m.
Explosions, fistfights, sexytime in space suits — it all goes down in tonight’s two-episode season 2 premiere. Check out our first-look from the new season to get even more excited.

SEASON FINALE
Vikings
History, 9 p.m.
Tonight’s season-ender is titled “The Reckoning,” which, um, sounds like it’ll be pretty dramatic.

SEASON PREMIERE
The 100
The CW, 9 p.m.
Looking forward to the suspenseful sci-fi show’s fourth season? We are, too; just take a look at our comprehensive preview guide to season 4 for proof.

