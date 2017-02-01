What to Watch Wednesday: Enter The Expanse

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

The Expanse

Syfy, 10 p.m.

Explosions, fistfights, sexytime in space suits — it all goes down in tonight’s two-episode season 2 premiere. Check out our first-look from the new season to get even more excited.

SEASON FINALE

Vikings

History, 9 p.m.

Tonight’s season-ender is titled “The Reckoning,” which, um, sounds like it’ll be pretty dramatic.