Did you enjoy Triumph’s coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration? There’s a lot more where that came from.

The Insult Comic Dog interviewed Trump supporters during the inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January for Conan O’Brien. Now, thanks to a reel of outtakes, we see more of how Triumph crashed the concert, while grilling attendees on whether they use “BlueCross or Burning Cross” for health insurance.

“Get it?” he says. “‘Cause they’re all racist.”

In a series of hilariously awkward encounters, Triumph tackled topics like journalism, Breitbart, the female Ghostbusters (“Thanks, Obama!”), and Kellyanne Conway defending “AIDS, the Jack Reacher sequel, and Jar Jar Binks.” One supporter grabbed the puppet pup’s cigar and broke it in half out of frustration, though she still somehow left with a smile.

Triumph even popped over to the other political side to see how the ensuing protests were going. “Security is tighter than a Putin’s a– in lemon juice,” he says.

Watch the outtakes in the video above.