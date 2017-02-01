Tamron Hall leaving NBC ahead of Megyn Kelly arrival

The morning shakeup continues at NBC News. Tamron Hall is leaving the broadcast network as well as MSNBC.

The company confirmed the 10-year NBC veteran has seen her last day as an anchor on both networks. The move follows NBC reportedly deciding to cancel the third hour of Today, which Hall hosted along with Al Roker (who is staying with the network).

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is expected to launch a new morning show taking over the third hour of Today next fall.

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” NBC News said in a statement. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Hall released this: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Roker will continue to co-host Today’s Take at 9 a.m. weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the fall. The exact nature of that lineup hasn’t yet been announced but it’s expected to be led by Kelly.

Hall joined the company in 2007 and became part of the Today team in 2014. She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy in 2010.