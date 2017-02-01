The Shannara Chronicles season 2 production kicks off with new cast members

The Shannara Chronicles is back! The hit MTV fantasy series has officially started production on season 2 in New Zealand, and this time, there’s quite a few new cast members along for the ride.

Malese Jow (The Flash) will play Mareth, a powerful young woman with magical powers who helps Wil (Austin Butler) find his way back to his companions and escape The Crimson. Vanessa Morgan (Finding Carter) takes on Lyria, a beautiful young woman romantically linked to Eretria (Ivana Baquero). Gentry White (UnReal) will play Garet, the wise-cracking Weapons Master of the Four Lands. Caaroline Chikezie (Everly) will play Queen Tamlin of Leah, the only human kingdom in the Four Lands. Desmond Chiam (Bones, Con Man) rounds out the crew of new additions as General Riga, leader of the extremist soldier group The Crimson, dedicated to wiping out all magic in the Four Lands.

MTV also released an official description of season 2: “A year after the events of last season, The Four Lands is in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil, scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria, has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight. After reuniting with Eretria, Wil and Mareth seek out Allanon, only to learn that the Druid’s former protégé, Bandon, is on a mission to resurrect a creature of darkest evil: The Warlock Lord. Together, our heroes must band together to take down The Crimson and prevent Bandon from unleashing an even greater threat upon the Four Lands, before it’s too late.”

RELATED: Hear more of the latest TV news from this week



Season 2 of The Shannara Chronicles is set to premiere on MTV later this year.