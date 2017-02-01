Samantha Bee compares Trump premium on loyalty to Gilmore Girls

Samantha Bee sees a lot of Stars Hollow in Donald Trump’s White House.

Two days after Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying his executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States, Bee joked that Trump was a bit like Paris Geller.

“Remember on Gilmore Girls when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level. It’s like that but with the leader of the free world and nukes,” Bee said during a special Facebook Live segment of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. “If you disagree with the tenets of Trumpism, there is no place for you within the government.”

To drive her point home, Bee quoted Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who in referencing State Department officials who disagreed with Trump’s immigration ban said, “They should either get with the program or go.”

“It took Richard Nixon three years to compile his enemies list,” Bee said. “But in less than two weeks the Trump team has already called the media ‘the opposition party,’ fired an acting attorney general, pressured the chief of Customs and Border Patrol into resigning, purged the State Department of seasoned, career diplomats, kicked the director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs off the National Security Council; replaced them with some crazy dude he trusts, because why not? And accused Lindsay Graham and John McCain, the proprietors of the 66 remaining vertebrae among Senate Republicans, of trying to start World War III. Sorry, guys, at the rate Trump is going, you’ll probably have to settle for starting World War IV.”

Watch the segment below.