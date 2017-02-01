John Legend brings love to Pepsi's LIFEWTR Super Bowl ad

Pepsi has released a Legend-ary Super Bowl ad for its LIFEWTR.

Grammy winner John Legend’s recent track “Love Me Now” (notable for the video featuring wife Chrissy Teigen and their young daughter) is being perfectly used for the new premium water’s big game commercial.

In the extended version of the 30-second spot titled “Inspiration Drops” that will air Sunday during the first quarter, a city is colorfully transformed by an onslaught of rain drops.

The new Pepsi product is a purified, pH balanced, electrolyte-enhanced water available this month; the label will change throughout the year, providing a platform for emerging artists and their work and as a way to inspire consumers.

The ad, above. was directed by two-time Academy Award-winner Robert Stromberg, who helmed Disney’s Maleficent.