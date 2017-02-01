Girls star Zosia Mamet reveals her grandpa wrote The Sound of Music

Girls star Zosia Mamet revealed some big news when she and the rest of the HBO half-hour’s main cast appeared on an upcoming episode of Inside the Actor’s Studio: Her maternal grandfather, Russel Crouse, wrote The Sound of Music.

“I did not know that,” Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke said in an exclusive clip from the episode, while Allison Williams responded with a motherly scolding: “What? Zosia Mamet!”

“You guys,” Mamet joked, “I saved that for right now.”

Crouse wrote the book for The Sound of Music along with frequent collaborator Howard Lindsay. The original stage production, which debuted in 1959, won five Tony Awards, and it was later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Julie Andrews that premiered in 1965.

This bit of news isn’t totally surprising, though, given Mamet’s family. Her father, David Mamet, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and her mother, Lindsay Crouse, is an Oscar-nominated actress.

Girls returns Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. Watch the exclusive clip from Inside the Actor’s Studio above, and see the episode when it airs Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.