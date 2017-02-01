Game of Thrones fan poll predicts who will die in season 7

Just in time for the end of football season, bettors will have a new game to bet on — Game of Thrones.

With several months to go before the HBO hit returns for its long-awaited seventh season, the folks at Sports Betting Experts polled 10,000 fans of the show to get their opinions on some of the hottest topics, most notably who will be the next character to die.

Coming out on top with over 14 percent was Mr. Hasn’t He Suffered Enough, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). Placing in a distant second with 8 percent was Melisandre (Carice van Houten), followed by Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). Appearing to be safe, at least in the minds of those polled, are Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Mr. Been There Done That, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

While Theon might be who the fans think is next to die, it doesn’t mean that he’s actually the best actual bet. If you’re trying to make some gold, then the oddsmakers recommend selecting Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), or Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

Other season 7 topics covered in the poll and by betting odds include the method of the first onscreen death (White Walker, +150), Arya’s first kill of the season (Thoros of Myr, +210), and religion of the final ruler of the Seven Kingdoms (Valyrian, +250).