A Fifty Shades spoof showdown: Dakota Johnson vs. Jamie Dornan

This week, both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, stars of the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker, have swapped the sexy for the silly in hilarious spoofs of their film during their respective appearances on talk shows. Johnson dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a PG-13 version of playground favorite Mad Libs, while Dornan learned what Christian Grey would be in for had Anastasia Steele been a Staples employee on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Now, in a steamy Shades spoof showdown, EW wants to know: Which half of the loved-up on-screen duo did you think was funnier?

Perhaps you’re one of the few overlapping Fifty Shades/hockey fans out there and thought Johnson’s Mad Libs joke about feeling like a “Zamboni driver at a funeral” perfectly summed up your feelings toward your significant other in a way that was too perfect not to laugh. Or maybe it was Johnson and Fallon’s ‘Hairless Sausage’ celebratory dance that had you sold on the gigglefest.

On the other hand, the sight of DeGeneres in an oversized Staples shirt and fake cleavage Scotch taping Dornan to a bed (Staples doesn’t sell handcuffs, OK?) definitely brought the laughs, too.

Watch the two videos below and decide for yourself. Then, take our poll to let us know which spoof you thought was funnier.

DAKOTA JOHNSON AND JIMMY FALLON:



JAMIE DORNAN AND ELLEN DEGENERES:

