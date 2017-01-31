Patriots superstar Tom Brady is usually the one who can be found throwing things (see: footballs), but in this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of Throwing Shade, it seems it’s time for Brady to find himself on the receiving end for once (see: said shade).

For months, Donald Trump has been claiming he and the New England Patriots star are close friends (“He’s a phenomenal guy, great athlete,” he’s declared in typical Trump fashion). But Brady has yet to admit publicly that he and the president are pals, instead dodging reporters’ questions about their friendship, an “Ice King” move hosts Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson find all too familiar.

“Tom is treating Donald one way in private and another way in public, and I know exactly who he got that move from,” Gibson says before diving into a clip from everyone’s favorite ’90s teen melodrama, My So-Called Life.

“You can’t like, treat me one way in front of your friends, and the next minute, leave me some note,” Claire Danes’ Angela Chase cries to Jared Leto’s moody bad boy Jordan Catalano.

“Tom Brady, stop Jordan Catalano-ing Donald Trump!” Safi cries, effectively delivering the show’s trademark shade. “You are already married to the hottest woman on Earth, you’re going to the Super Bowl again, and you are the only person who can pull off a pom-pom hat! You can’t have it both ways. Either admit you’re friends with the president and alienate half of America, or swear that you’re not and piss off the most powerful person in the world!”

