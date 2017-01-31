The Mick blog: Director Randall Einhorn on channeling Ocean's Eleven

Every week, the cast and crew of Fox’s The Mick — the new comedy series that follows Kaitlin Olson’s reckless Mackenzie, a.k.a. “Mickey” — who’s tasked with caring for her on-the-lam sister’s three children — is taking EW behind the scenes of the latest episode. This week, director Randall Einhorn takes us inside the eighth episode, “The Country Club,” where Mickey and company plan an elaborate stunt to destroy an enemy’s reputation.

The Mick references movies all the time — but it took that to another level Tuesday when they went full-on Ocean’s Eleven for a scene where Mickey narrates how she and her brood will make it look like a gossip reporter pooped in the country club’s pool.

“You’re seeing the fantasy version of it, and you’re also hearing it described to you in a narration, which is something we typically don’t do,” director Randall Einhorn tells EW. “So from a visual aspect, this was a little bit of a different world for us.”

Of course, their caper didn’t turn out as planned — instead, it ended up looking like Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) defecated in the pool — and neither did the filming itself: Two days before shooting, The Mick lost the location that was supposed to act as the country club, golf course, and the pool where almost the entire episode takes place. That left Einhorn and the rest of the crew scrambling to secure a backup — something that was complicated by California’s ongoing drought.

“All the golf courses are brown,” Einhorn says of filming in L.A. “Everything was brown. That’s something we’re always up against, is keeping everything looking Connecticut.”

Luckily, they landed on a hotel in Pasadena that worked and ended up using their (very green) front lawn as the golf course with a green screen behind it. And while the logistics of the episode might have taken some work, Einhorn notes that the impressive cast makes things easier — including 9-year-old Jack Stanton, who plays Ben.

“The coolest thing about working with kids, especially when we talk about Jack, is Jack is just playing. He’s just having the time of his life,” Einhorn says. “He says ‘hello’ to everybody on set every morning. I’ve never seen him grumpy, and I’ve never seen that before in a 9-year-old. He’s just eager. He’s trying really hard.”

See Stanton in action when The Mick airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.