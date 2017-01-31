Clarke breaks the news about the world ending in exclusive The 100 clip

It’s just a fact that the characters of The 100 are continually forced to make life-and-death decisions — but in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s season 4 premiere, we see that they’re now faced with multiple life-and-death decisions.

Fresh off the events of the season 3 finale, Clarke reunites with her mother along with Kane, Bellamy, Indra, and Octavia. Yes, they were able to destroy the City of Light, but they’re immediately faced with another problem: what to do with the 1,000 angry Azgeda warriors that are still within Polis. The fact that Clarke hasn’t even told them about the world ending is only making matters worse.

Watch the full clip above to see how Clarke breaks the news to them (and to see an Indra/Kane hug!), and be sure to watch the full season 4 premiere Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.