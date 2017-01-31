Spoiler alert: This post contains plot points from the January 31 winter finale of Teen Wolf.

Teen Wolf‘s season 6 winter finale held nothing back: Scott and his pack went toe-to-toe with the Ghost Riders while Stiles’ return gave fans moments they’ve waited years for (namely, one very passionate kiss). By the end of the hour, the Wild Hunt was gone, and Scott, Stiles, and Lydia were all headed off to college.

As for what that means for the future — the show has 10 more episodes to wrap up its story – EW spoke with showrunner Jeff Davis about the finale and what comes next.

On that Melissa-Argent kiss: When it comes to taking this friendship to the next level, Davis wasn’t always on board. “It’s actually something that I fought for a while,” he says. “Some of the writers really liked it and I was skeptical of it quite a bit. We hadn’t been planning it for a long time, but this season we were like, ‘Alright, last season of Teen Wolf, are we going to go for it? Let’s go for it!'”

Whether there’s an actual relationship in their future, however, remains to be seen. “There’s more to come in 6B,” Davis says. “There’s some awkwardness, some, ‘Did we really just do that?’ It’s definitely one of our more awkward romances.”

On the end of the Wild Hunt: The Wild Hunt is gone… but that doesn’t mean it can’t still play a role in what comes next. As Davis puts it, “There is a thread that finds its way into 6B. Everything is cause-and-effect in our world and we’ll discover that the events of 6B couldn’t have happened without the Wild Hunt coming through Beacon Hills.”

On Peter and Malia: In order to snap Peter out of his supernatural trance, Malia had to play the “dad” card, and after a season of watching the once selfish Peter put his daughter first, it felt like the two of them took a real step forward in their relationship. And according to Davis, “Fatherhood changes people, sometimes for the better.” Most importantly, he says, “Peter will be back in 6B and we’ll be exploring more of their relationship. I like the two of those actors together and they obviously have fun together, so oftentimes when we as the writers notice that two people are good together and they clearly enjoy acting together, we write more scenes for them. It was a joy having Ian Bohen back on set. No one else can say a line like, ‘Nobody likes a Nazi,’ with that kind of flair.”

On that Stydia kiss: After six long years, Stiles and Lydia finally locked lips, and not because he was having a panic attack. Furthermore, they’re in love, which sadly, is still no guarantee that we’ll get to see the two of them together in the final 10 episodes. At this point, Dylan O’Brien isn’t confirmed to return, and according to Davis, Stiles’ future “remains to be seen.” The question, as Davis puts it, is: “Is this the end of Stiles’ character with Teen Wolf?”

RELATED: Hear more of the latest TV news from this week



On where we go from here: Following an hour that felt oddly like a series finale, particularly with the full-circle ending, the question becomes: What now? “In 6B, it all goes back to Scott’s character and where Scott would be going from here, finally going from teen wolf to man wolf. It’s really his evolution as a character, from a naive lovestruck innocent kid to the leader of a supernatural underground, Beacon Hills. 6B is very much about Scott and his friends becoming outsiders again, becoming pariahs, and about fear of the other, fear of the outsider, which is also a reflection of our current cultural political climate.”

As for how Liam and the rest of the current high schoolers will factor in, Davis reveals that the show will still be set in Beacon Hills. “It’s basically predicated on a new element of the supernatural, a new danger that arrives to keep Scott and his friends in Beacon Hills just a little bit longer. One of Scott’s greatest fears is that he will never be able to leave Beacon Hills as sort of a protector of the supernatural and can he go off and have a life of his own? So we’re going to explore some of that.”

Teen Wolf will return for its final 10 episodes in summer 2017.