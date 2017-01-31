Tangled series, TV movie set premiere dates and voice cast

Consider it your next hair appointment.

Disney Channel has set the premiere dates for its big upcoming Tangled projects, which will continue the story of 2012’s box office-busting princess Rapunzel.

First, the Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled Before Ever After will premiere on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m., setting the scene for the return of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Flynn “Eugene” Rider (Zachary Levi), chameleon Pascal, dutiful horse Maximus, and the rest of the Coronan kingdom. EW debuted the exclusive trailer for the film, which you can check out here.

Two weeks later, the hotly-anticipated Tangled: The Series will make its premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. The dual event marks the first time a DCOM has launched an animated series on the network.

The Tangled series will star Moore and Levi, as well as Eden Espinosa (as lady-in-waiting Cassandra), Julie Bowen (as Rapunzel’s mother), Clancy Brown (as Rapunzel’s father), and recurring stars Jeffrey Tambor, Sean Hayes, Jeremy Jordan, Jeff Ross, Richard Kind, Paul F. Tompkins, Jonathan Banks, Peter MacNicol, Diedrich Bader, M.C. Gainey, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Pat Carroll, Charles Halford, Steve Blum, and James Monroe Iglehart.

Just to reiterate: Pat Carroll, the original voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, is on Tangled: The Series. You’re welcome.