Supergirl adds Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher is returning to the world of tights and flight.

The Lois & Clark alum has booked a multi-episode arc on Supergirl, EW has learned. Hatcher will be playing a mysterious new role that will become the new Big Bad of Season 2.

Fun fact: The first big bad of the season, Lillian Luthor, was played by Hatcher’s former Desperate Housewives co-star Brenda Strong. Lillian has since been arrested, but an upcoming storyline will find her going on the lam. Could Hatcher’s mysterious character be the new leader of Project Cadmus? And if so, will that reunite her with Dean Cain, who portrays the M.I.A. Danvers patriarch?

Hatcher is no stranger to the world of Superman. Following her turn as Lois Lane for The New Adventures of Superman, the actress had a brief role on Smallville. She most recently appeared on CBS comedy The Odd Couple.

“No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane,” says executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. “To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”

The actress — who joins other familiar faces on Supergirl from the world of superheroes, like Cain, Helen Slater, and Lynda Carter — is set to join the series this winter.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.