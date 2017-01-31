Stephen Colbert counters Steve Bannon's Lord of the Rings knowledge

Stephen Colbert picked a strange week to go on vacation. Monday night marked the first new episode of The Late Show since President Donald Trump took office, and Colbert sure had a lot to catch up on.

“People said, ‘Let’s not worry too much. Let’s wait and see.’ Well, we didn’t have to wait too long,” Colbert said. “The line moves really fast on this ride. Every day you just get right back on the roller coaster and start throwing up.”

The biggest story of the weekend, of course, was Trump’s immigration ban, which indefinitely blocked refugees from Syria and limited immigration from seven other majority-Muslim countries. The ban and its chaotic implementation led to protests at airports around the country. As Colbert noted, it does seem to contradict some fundamental American values.

“Keep in mind there are currently more refugees around the world than any time since World War II, and Trump just slammed the door,” Colbert said. “Which explains why the poem on the Statue of Liberty now reads ‘Don’t let it hit ya where the Good Lord split ya.’ Still rhymes!”

While all that was going on, White House strategist Steve Bannon also got himself a permanent seat on the National Security Council, above even the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. However, this didn’t anger Colbert nearly as much as Bannon’s recent description of Trump voters as “working-class hobbits.”

“Hey, now you’ve gone too far. You might be the dark media genius behind the biggest electoral upset in American history, you might be playing footsie with neo-Nazis, but now we’re talking Tolkien. That’s a subject I happen to know a little bit about,” Colbert said. Sorry, Steve Bannon, if that is your real neck. There is no working class in Hobbiton. It’s an agrarian society. The only working-class citizen is Ted Sandyman the miller, and he’s the bad guy. He scoffed at Samwise Gamgee, said Bilbo was cracked, and allied with Saruman in the Scouring of The Shire. So, Steve Bannon, when it comes to Hobbits, maybe you should shut your mouth and listen for awhile. The restraint I am showing right now…”

Watch the clip above.