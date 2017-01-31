Star Trek: Discovery teases new uniforms, sets, captain's chair

Star Trek: Discovery is leaving its space dock.

The CBS All Access series is now underway in Toronto and the production released a teaser video and slate image.

Some notable components here: that teaser image of the back of the captain’s chair, new uniforms, some set construction shots, and a slightly tweaked logo.

This new iteration of series arrives 50 years after Star Trek first beamed into living rooms and promises “the same ideology and hope for the future” of the original. Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, James Frain, Michelle Yeoh, and Doug Jones.

Star Trek: Discovery has been ordered for 13 episodes which were recently pushed back from their May premiere date. Discovery is likely to debut either this fall or early 2018 on CBS with all subsequent episodes available on the network’s digital subscription service, CBS All Access.