History’s new military drama Six debuted strongly in mid-January, with 2.6 total million viewers tuning in to check out the combat series. The show focuses on the struggles of a Navy SEAL team, and on their former trooper leader “Rip” Taggart (Justified‘s Walton Goggins), who was taken captive in the premiere by extremist group Boko Haram. While his former compatriots struggle to free him, on Wednesday’s episode, Rip will try to escape his captors.

EW has some exclusive photos from the episode, titled “Tour of Duty.” Things look bad for Goggins, though the situation still seems more hopeful than The Hateful Eight.

The third episode of Six‘s eight-part season airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on History.