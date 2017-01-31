Seth Meyers analyzes fallout from President Trump's immigration ban

Coming out of the weekend, Seth Meyers focused his attention on the weekend’s biggest news story: The implementation of Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and the protests that started up at airports around the country as a result. The first thing Meyers noticed was how unfamiliar Trump seemed with the controversial executive order even as he was signing it.

“Hey man, it’s not comforting to us when you seem shocked by the stuff you’re signing,” Meyers said. “That’s the way people look before they sign the injury waiver on American Ninja Warrior. It’s like that time once a month when your dad would read your bedtime story instead of your mom. ‘Wow, so the wolf just blew the house down? That is weird.'”

The executive order (which not only indefinitely banned Syrian refugees but also closed U.S. borders to all citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries) was confusingly worded and chaotically implemented. Many U.S. residents and green card holders were detained by customs agents, as well as others with strong ties to the U.S. Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an interpreter who worked with the U.S. military, was detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for hours, finally released thanks to pressure from protests and Congresspeople. As Meyers noted, it was incredible to watch Darweesh come out after that and tell the cameras how much he loved America, which he called the “greatest country in the world.”

“Think about that: He was detained for 18 hours at JFK, and he still loves America,” Meyers said. “If you can spend more than two hours at JFK without losing your s–t, you should get automatic citizenship.”

The ban was so chaotically written and implemented that Brooklyn’s Judge Ann M. Donnelly eventually ruled Saturday night against immediately deporting prospective immigrants. In her ruling, she wrote, “I don’t think the government has had a full chance to think about this.”

“Trump should be the first president who legally has to count to 100 before taking action,” Meyers said.

Watch the clip above.