Despite her absence from the past two seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim Richards still knows how to make her voice heard.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode “Harry’s Meat and Gatsby’s Fete,” Kim and sister Kyle Richards pull newcomer Eden Sassoon aside to quash the constant discussion of Kim’s sobriety. While not a full-time Housewife, Eden has already inserted herself into the drama — and she’s following Lisa Rinna’s laser focus on Kim.

“You did jump in and use the word ‘attack,’ which I thought was really the wrong choice of words. You know you weren’t there,” Kim says to Eden about the game night fight between herself and Rinna. “I just thought, ‘Wow, you don’t know.’”

While Kim and Kyle’s relationship has been rocky, Kyle still takes her sister’s side, asking why so many outsiders feel the right to discuss it. “I mean, I don’t understand why all these conversations are happening. It feels gossipy,” she says.

See the entire clip, in which Rinna starts a rumor and Eden points a finger, above. Fans can find out who’s left laughing when the new episode airs tonight, Jan. 31, on Bravo.