Oprah to the rescue: Talk legend joins 60 Minutes

These uncertain, turbulent times have lured America’s favorite talk show queen out from her niche cable channel: Oprah Winfrey is returning to a major network to join CBS’ 60 Minutes as a special contributor this fall.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey said in a statement. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Added 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager: “There is only one Oprah Winfrey. She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes.”

Winfrey, of course, hosted her award-winning talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years, then launched her OWN cable network in 2011 where she’s continued to produce and appear on various programs. In 2013, President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.