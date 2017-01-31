Jason Katims is headed back to high school.

NBC has ordered a pilot for Drama High, written and executive produced by former Friday Night Lights boss Jason Katims, who has teamed up with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller for the project.

Based on the book of the same name from Michael Sokolove and the life of its subject, Lou Volpe, Drama High goes inside the high school drama department in a working-class town. Headed by an impassioned teacher, the students and their performances electrify their area.

Drama High, from Universal Television, brings Katims back to NBC, a partnership that has netted strong results. After serving as executive producer and showrunner on FNL, he shepherded another successful film adaptation with Parenthood, and a slightly less popular one with About A Boy. Katims most recently created CBS’ Pure Genius, which didn’t get extended past its initial 13-episode order.

Also on board is Hamilton producer Seller, who is serving as an executive producer alongside Michelle Lee and Flody Suarez.