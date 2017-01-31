Legends of Tomorrow: Stein's daughter calls the team's purpose into question

The Legends of Tomorrow will soon have another aberration to deal with — but this time, it’ll hit them close to home.

During the Invasion crossover, Stein (Victor Garber) discovered that actions he took in encouraging his younger self to focus on family resulted in the birth of a daughter he’s never known, Lily Stein (Christina Brucato). And though Stein tried to push away what is essentially an aberration, he came to respect Lily and decidedly kept her existence from the team, save for the other half of Firestorm, Jax (Franz Drameh).

During Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Stein will turn to Lily for help in locating the other pieces of the Spear of Destiny, putting Jax in quite the uncomfortable position — but also challenging the core philosophy of the Legends.

“We made him intentionally the biggest hardliner about the fact that they have to fix these aberrations,” executive producer Phil Klemmer tells EW. “He was the one to effectively convince Sara [Caity Lotz] not to kill Darhk [Neal McDonough] for the sake of what it would do to the timeline. We had so much fun making a hypocrite out of him, a guy who is so smart, so principled, and a guy who seems to be all brain — not that he doesn’t have a heart. We wanted to give him the daughter because it really calls into question what the purpose of our team is.”

Klemmer points to the Civil War episode from earlier this season, where Jax and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) struggled with what it would mean to free slaves in that era. “While we’re there, are we just time janitors trying to put things back to the way they were, or do we have a chance to engineer them?” Klemmer says. “Moving forward, that’s what our team will struggle with. Are they just doing the job of the Time Masters that they blew up? Or are they going to do it their own way, which is like, ‘Aberrations be damned, what if we could make things better?’ For Stein, who is just so vociferously against changing anything with history, it’s giving him a daughter and forcing him to acknowledge that love.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.