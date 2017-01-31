Watch Kitty Gaga's bonkers Puppy Bowl XIII halftime show performance

Absurdly adorable puppies will be the focus of this year’s Puppy Bowl, naturally. But once again, some kittens will be trying to claw their way into your heart as well, even if they don’t exactly grasp the magnitude of the spectacle that they are creating.

The Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Kitty Halftime show (rolls right off the tongue, no?) will feature a performance by the Chicago Rock Cats, headlined by Kitty Gaga (not to be confused with Katty Furry) singing, er, meowing her way through “Puparazzi.” Are there cats playing guitar and scratching records on the turntable? There are. Is Kitty Gaga wearing a vegan meat dress? She is. Is there any chance you are not clicking on this video to watch them in action? There is not.

Puppy Bowl XIII, not to be confused with Super Bowl LI, kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon ET on Animal Planet.