James Corden takes on immigration ban in Late Late Show intro

Ellen DeGeneres turned to Finding Dory to criticize Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and now fellow talk show host James Corden has found a different creative way to support the refugees.

In the wake of the President’s controversial executive order that prohibits travel into the United States for immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations, the London-born Corden opened Monday night’s edition of CBS’ The Late Late Show in a car, but this was no Carpool Karaoke installment. A quiet montage showed him heading to LAX in a car, arriving at the airport and passing by some protestors, breezing through security, stopping for a grilled cheese, and boarding a plane without a second glance or problem.

Then, on a black screen, these words appeared: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”

Corden, like many celebrities, has also shown his opposition to the immigration ban on Twitter.

You can see the opening of the show above.