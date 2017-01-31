Friday Night Lights is a must-binge ahead of the Super Bowl

On this week’s episode of Bingeworthy, hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré agree that NBC’s high school football drama, Friday Night Lights, makes for an ideal binge. However, that’s not to say they agree on what the show’s actually about.

“It’s really about football,” says Touré. “The games take a lot of time and you’ve got to kind of follow the game.”

Shaw has different ideas: “It’s this amazing show about marriage, about high school, about relationships, about…”

“Men coming together to talk about being men,” interrupts Touré.

Unfazed, Shaw continues: “It’s about wine, it’s about big glasses of wine, Connie Britton’s hair. I love this show… I didn’t watch the show when it was on. I binged it and it is such a good binge; you just get into it… I loved every second of this show.”

At least Touré agrees it’s great viewing, even for non-NFL fans. “My wife hates football and was so into this show and dragged me into it like, ‘I’m going to watch three episodes of Friday Night Lights a night!'”

With the Super Bowl almost upon us it couldn’t be a better time to catch up or re-watch the NBC cult classic.

Enjoy the full clip above and stream Friday Night Lights on Netflix now. Then head over to iTunes and subscribe to EW’s Binge podcast as season 2 takes a deep dive into the show with hosts Samantha Highfill and Darren Franich doing play-by-plays of all the football wins and losses and small-town drama as well as answering all the burning questions the show left unanswered. They also talk to the show’s stars, including Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity), and Mrs. Coach herself, Connie Britton. It’s a lineup Coach Taylor would be proud of. Send your questions and comments on Twitter to @SamHighfill and @DarrenFranich, or email binge@ew.com.

