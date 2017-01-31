The Flash-Supergirl musical crossover to feature songs by Rachel Bloom, Dear Evan Hansen duo

The Flash-Supergirl crossover will feature original songs from some impressive talent.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and Dear Evan Hansen duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have penned new songs for the musical crossover. “Superfriends,” written by Bloom, will be performed by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, and Pasek and Paul’s “Runnin’ Home to You” will be performed by Gustin.

“Benj and Justin are the premiere song-writing duo of our time,” said executive producer Andrew Kreisberg in a statement. “Not only are they two of the most talented people (executive producer) Greg [Berlanti] and I have ever met, they are also two of the nicest. To have them be a part of our musical episode is beyond our wildest expectations. We hope everyone falls in love with the song they wrote for us as much as we did.”

“As soon as I heard that they were doing a musical crossover, I e-mailed Mark Pedowitz who connected me to Greg and Andrew. I immediately offered them my services,” said Bloom in a statement released to BuzzFeed News, which first reported that Bloom wrote a song for the episode. “As soon as they picked one of my song ideas, I hopped on the phone with my old Robot Chicken boss Tom Root and we brainstormed and, based on that brainstorm, I wrote up the song ‘Superfriends.’ I am so excited to contribute more to the upward trend that is musicals in television and film. Music can be one of the most amazing and efficient forms of storytelling and character development. Also, it was really fun to write a comedy song for two superheroes.”

“Duet,” the highly anticipated crossover that stars Glee‘s Darren Criss as the villain Music Meister, will also feature vocal performances from Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan, and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Victor Garber and Arrow alum John Barrowman, who currently stars on Legends. The action kicks off at the end of Supergirl‘s March 20 episode and continues in The Flash‘s March 21 hour.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m., and The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.