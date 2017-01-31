Watch Ellen DeGeneres seduce Jamie Dornan with a stapler

Jamie Dornan definitely got more than he bargained for during his appearance on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and not just because host Ellen DeGeneres went shopping for office supplies.

“You’ve finished filming the next two [Fifty Shades of Grey] movies, but if you are going to do a fourth, which I’m sure you are, I have an idea for it,” DeGeneres told him. “It’s a little scene that I wrote, which I thought we could act out.”

Cue Fifty Shades Darkest, opening with Dornan in a fluffy wig sitting on a bed. DeGeneres enters wearing a bright red oxford shirt unbuttoned well past appropriate and some faux cleavage likely leftover from her Kim Kardashian costume a few years ago. She’s carrying a big bag from Staples filled with “toys” and proceeds to attempt to tantalize Dornan with a staple remover.

“You know, I’m not really into that,” he says. “I don’t really think anybody’s into that.”

The Fifty Shades Darker actor was a bit more enticed by the stapler and the Scotch tape, but you probably shouldn’t miss his reaction to the pencil sharpener. Watch the video below.

Fifty Shades Darker arrives in theaters on Feb. 10.