Bingeworthy: Powerless is reminiscent of The Incredibles

If you’re feeling a little superhero show fatigue, don’t worry. Powerless won’t really be adding to it.

“It’s so funny and smart. It’s a different take. I love that they’re cleaning up the mess for superheroes,” says Bingeworthy host Jessica Shaw of the new NBC sitcom which follows a team of researchers and designers overseen by the cousin of Bruce Wayne (a.k.a. Batman) as they attempt to create products for the superhero-filled world they live in. “Superheroes are banging into the sides of buildings and they have to figure out how to protect the humans.”

Shaw’s co-host Touré agrees: “It had a little bit of play on the superhero world that I loved in The Incredibles… It winks at you. It doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

For Shaw, part of the charm of the series lies in the fact that the show doesn’t require viewers to be familiar with the characters of the DC comic universe. “Some of the superhero shows, you feel like you need have to all of your geek cred checked off before you watch it. You need to know every reference and every minor villain,” says Shaw. “This felt like a welcoming show. It was like a little starter superhero [series].”

