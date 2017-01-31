Comedian Bill Burr on the election: Hillary Clinton 'blew it'

Months after Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election, some of her supporters are still searching for explanations for her defeat. Some hold to conspiracy theories about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government’s alleged manipulation of the election, while others satisfy themselves by bashing people who didn’t vote for Clinton. Clinton, for her part, has been mostly missing in action since the election, attending Trump’s inauguration rather than any of the protests and staying silent on his controversial actions.

Comedian Bill Burr has a simpler explanation for Clinton’s defeat, which he laid out on Conan Monday night.

“I’m sick of people making excuses for her. She blew it,” Burr said, to stunned silence from the audience. “See that? Nobody thinks that, but she blew it. Listen, she lost to a guy who said three things a week that would torpedo anyone else’s campaign. How do you do that? It’s like playing a football game where the other team throws 20 interceptions, and you still figure out how to blow it. At what point do you take responsibility?”

