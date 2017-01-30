Vampire Diaries: David Anders hints at a series finale return for Uncle John

Could Uncle John be returning to Mystic Falls? It certainly looks that way.

Although David Anders was last seen on The Vampire Diaries in a brief season 5 appearance — he showed up to haunt a dying Katherine — his main arc on the show occurred in seasons 1 and 2. But with the show coming to an end on Friday, March 10, there’s always a chance at seeing a familiar face. We already know that Nina Dobrev has returned and will reprise her role as Elena Gilbert, but will her biological father be joining her?

Anders, who previously told EW he’d tried to convince showrunner Julie Plec to bring him back, recently tweeted that he was headed to Atlanta, where the show is currently filming its series finale. As he puts it, “Do the math.”

I'm headed to ATL on the morrow.

Do the math. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 30, 2017

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.