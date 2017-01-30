The Good Place renewed by NBC

The Good Place just received some really forkin’ good news: NBC has renewed the series for a second season.

The network announced on Monday that it had ordered a 13-episode order for season 2 of the critically admired afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

The season 1 finale of The Good Place aired earlier this month, earning 5.2 million viewers in live+3. Factoring in a week of DVR playback, season 1 episodes averaged a 1.9 in the 18-to-49 demo and 6.1 million viewers.

The Good Place — which also stars William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden — was created by Parks and Recreation overlord Michael Schur.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke in a statement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers, and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

The season 1 finale featured a game-changing revelation that the Good Place was actually the Bad Place and left viewers with bunches of burning questions.