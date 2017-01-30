Supernatural: Alicia Witt says Lily finds Castiel to 'get even'

For Supernatural fans, it’s easy to forget just how long Castiel has been around, and therefore, how many people (and angels) he must’ve come into contact with during his existence. But in this week’s episode, someone from his past is returning, and from what actress Alicia Witt told EW Morning Live’s host Dalton Ross, it’s not necessarily going to be a pleasant reunion.

Witt is set to play Lily, and according to her, Lily’s history with Castiel is, well, not good. “She has been around for a very long time and is determined to rectify things,” Witt says, before adding that Lily is in town to “get even for something,” or, if you prefer, “settle the score.”

Furthermore, fans are going to understand just why Lily’s so upset. Witt promises, “You do get to see what happened and you get to see Lily, my character, back in the day.” And yes, there is “a lot of angel blade fighting.”

For Witt’s full interview, tune into EW Morning Live (SiriusXM 105) at 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 2.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.