Break out your happy dance: So You Think You Can Dance will return for season 14 this summer on FOX.

The dance competition show will get back to basics by featuring dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 following last season’s crop of child and teen dancers. Fan favorite All-Stars will also return as partners to contestants that make it to the coveted Top 10.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” executive producer Nigel Lythgoe said in a statement. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past season, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

Season 13 marked a milestone year for the series, as it celebrated its 250th episode and featured a younger generation of dancers aged 8-13. The winner, 14-year-old Kida Burns, snagged the $250,000 prize as well as the cover of Dance Spirit magazine.

Auditions will take place in New York and Los Angeles in March. Twinkle-toed hopefuls can sign up for auditions here.