Sherlock actor and co-creator Mark Gatiss has paid tribute to Peter Capaldi, who announced earlier Monday that he will leave Doctor Who later this year. In addition to his duties on Sherlock, Gatiss has frequently written scripts for Doctor Who, including 2015’s Capaldi-starring “Sleep No More.”

“Profoundly sad that the wonderful Peter Capaldi is leaving at the end of the year,” Gatiss tweeted earlier today. “But he is—and always will be—a great Doctor Who.”

Doctor Who executive producer Steven Moffatt, who is also departing the show this year, joined Gatiss in praising Capaldi.

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi,” Moffatt said in a statement. “I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter. But hey, it’s a long way from over. Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard—Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”