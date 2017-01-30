Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, to guest on 'Star'

Paris Jackson is ready to be a star. Or on Star, at least.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will make her acting debut on Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama, the network announced on Monday. She will play Rachel Wells, a “young, super-chic, stylish, and intimidating social media guru’ who lords over a publicity shoot of the girl group and maneuvers Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (Sharlene Taulé) into “pushing some boundaries.”

Jackson’s episode will air later this season. Star‘s guest cast also includes Big Boi, Gladys Knight, and Tameka Cottle.

Jackson, who is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, opened up in an interview with the magazine about growing up with her late father and asserted that Michael was murdered.