Amazon renews Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks

Even with Manchester by the Sea racking up award nominations this season, producer Amazon Studios still hasn’t forgotten its roots. Amazon announced on Monday that it had greenlit new seasons for both Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks. The former will be getting a fourth season of orchestral intrigue at the New York Symphony, while the latter will wrap up its story about a 1980s New Jersey country club with a third and final season.

“Amazon Studios has been built by the risky, creative genius of shows like Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks,” Amazon Studios’ head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis said in a statement. “We are excited to see how the amazing creators, casts, and crews top themselves next season.”

“We’ve always hoped to send these characters off to their futures with a third and final season, so we’re thrilled that Amazon has given us the opportunity to do so,” Red Oaks creators Joe Gangemi and Greg Jacobs added.

Both seasons are set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.