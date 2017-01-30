Freeform’s Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has found its lead characters.

Former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt has been cast as Dagger, a.k.a. Tandy Bowen, and Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of) will play Cloak, a.k.a. Tyrone Johnson, Marvel.com revealed Monday.

The series follows two teens who come from different yet tragic backgrounds: Tandy’s privileged life was uprooted after watching her family perish in a disastrous storm, and Tyrone became afraid after losing everything he held close. However, their lives are forever changed after they meet each other and fall in love. In the comics, Tandy can emit light daggers, while Tyrone has the power shroud people in darkness using his cloak.

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy,” said showrunner and executive producer Joe Pokasi in a statement. When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.”

“Marvel is delighted to have found our Cloak and Dagger. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles,” said Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb.