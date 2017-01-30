Samantha Bee to host Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Samantha Bee will definitely not be at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — because she’s having her own: TBS announced Monday that the comedian will host an event titled Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release, Bee is “welcoming journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world” to the inaugural event. “We suspect some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night,” it adds, “and we want to feed them and give them hugs.”

“Executives at TBS offered their full support of the gala by nodding politely and then muttering under their breath as we turned around,” Bee said in a statement. “The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food, and laughter — and if you’re not careful, you just might learn something. Specifically, you’ll learn how screwed we’d be without a free press.”

Proceeds from the event — which is taking place at the same time as the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner — will go toward the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.